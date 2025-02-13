Clayton Kershaw Injury: Expected to go on 60-day IL

Kershaw (toe/knee) said Thursday that he expects to be placed on the 60-day injured list but is hopeful of being ready once those 60 days are up, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Kershaw underwent surgery on both his left knee and left toe during the offseason, but he has passed a physical and his one-year, $7.5 million contract with the Dodgers became official Thursday. The future Hall of Famer has been throwing on flat ground, but it's not clear when he might be ready for mound work. Kershaw will be brought along slowly, which is a luxury the Dodgers can afford given their enviable depth.