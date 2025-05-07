Clayton Kershaw Injury: Next rehab start could be last

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts indicated Wednesday that Kershaw's (toe/knee) next rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday might be his last, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Kershaw spun six hitless innings in his last rehab outing with the Dodgers' Arizona Complex League affiliate Tuesday and has allowed a total of four runs over 17 innings while posting a 14:3 K:BB in four rehab starts. The veteran left-hander is eligible for activation from the 60-day injured list May 18, and signs are pointing to him making his season debut that day against the Angels.