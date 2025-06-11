Coby Mayo News: Heading to bench Wednesday

Mayo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Mayo has been seeing semi-regular playing time since being recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on May 31, but he's gone just 4-for-22 with one extra-base hit (a double), a stolen base and a 2:5 BB:K over a stretch of seven games. With the Orioles getting two key position players in Jordan Westburg and Cedric Mullins back from the injured list earlier this week, Mayo could end up being squeezed out of the lineup on a more frequent basis if he's unable to pick up the pace at the plate.