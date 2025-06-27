Coby Mayo News: Launches first MLB homer

Mayo went 2-for-6 with a two-run double, a two-run home run and another run scored during Friday's 22-8 win over Tampa Bay.

Mayo finally hit his first major-league home run in the eighth, albeit off shortstop Jose Caballero, who yielded two homers and six runs in the frame. Per Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com, Mayo is the sixth player since 2020 to hit the first home run of their MLB career off a position player and the first Orioles player to do so since the team moved to Baltimore in 1954. Mayo has three multi-hit games over his last eight starts, and over that span he has gone 8-for-29 (.276) with one home run and seven RBI.