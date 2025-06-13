Coby Mayo News: Resting Friday
Mayo isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.
After going 0-for-5 with a walk in Baltimore's last series against Detroit, Mayo will take a seat to begin the Orioles' three-game set with the Halos. His absence will put Ryan O'Hearn at first base while Adley Rutschman works as the DH and Maverick Handley starts behind the plate.
