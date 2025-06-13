Menu
Coby Mayo headshot

Coby Mayo News: Resting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 13, 2025

Mayo isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

After going 0-for-5 with a walk in Baltimore's last series against Detroit, Mayo will take a seat to begin the Orioles' three-game set with the Halos. His absence will put Ryan O'Hearn at first base while Adley Rutschman works as the DH and Maverick Handley starts behind the plate.

Coby Mayo
Baltimore Orioles
