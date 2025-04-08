Fantasy Baseball
Cody Bellinger headshot

Cody Bellinger Injury: Dealing with food poisoning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Bellinger is out of the lineup Tuesday due to food poisoning, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

Bellinger was was "throwing up all night," per Boone, so Trent Grisham is getting another start in the Yankees' outfield against the Tigers. While he could be ready to play as soon as Wednesday, it wouldn't be a surprise if Bellinger is held out until Friday following the team's off day Thursday.

