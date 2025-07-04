Cody Bellinger News: Extends hitting streak with homer

Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Mets.

With his 13th homer of the season, Bellinger extended his hitting streak to 10 games. The veteran outfielder has recovered well from a miserable start to the year, which saw him post a .198 batting average through May 3. Over his last 221 plate appearances (50 games), Bellinger has slashed .305/.357/.527 with 23 extra-base hits, 29 RBI, 30 runs scored and six stolen bases.