Cody Bellinger News: Three homers against former club

Bellinger went 3-for-5 with three home runs and six total RBI en route to a victory over the Cubs on Friday.

In his first game against the Cubs since being traded from Chicago to New York, Bellinger made sure to remind his former team of what they gave away. His two-run blasts in the third, fifth and eighth innings propelled the Yankees to an 11-0 blowout. The 29-year-old outfielder also came close to sending another ball over the fence in the seventh frame, but Kyle Tucker managed to bring that one back with a leaping catch at the wall. With two games left before the All-Star break, Bellinger now owns an .838 OPS with 16 homers, 54 RBI and 53 runs scored on the year.