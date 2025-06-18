Cody Bradford Injury: Could return by early July

Bradford (elbow) could be ready to make his season debut by early July, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Coming back from a left elbow sprain, Bradford has been throwing off a mound for several weeks and seems to be close to being cleared for a rehab assignment. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said last week that he hoped the southpaw would be stretched out to five innings by July 4, and if that happens, Bradford could be ready to rejoin the big-league rotation at that point. The left-hander held a 3.54 ERA and 70:13 K:BB over 76.1 frames in 2024 and makes for a good stash in deeper fantasy leagues.