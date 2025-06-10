Cody Bradford Injury: Set for bullpen session

Bradford (elbow) will throw a bullpen session at Target Field on Wednesday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bradford has slowly been working his way back from a sprained UCL in his left elbow that has sidelined him since March 12, and he has been throwing bullpen sessions for nearly a month. The team has been taking a cautious approach with the left-hander's recovery, and it's possible that he is on the cusp of a potential minor-league rehab assignment. Bradford remains on track for a return at some point in July, with the All-Star break being a reasonable target date.