Cody Bradford Injury: Undergoes internal brace procedure
Bradford (elbow) underwent an internal brace procedure Wednesday to repair his left UCL, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.
Bradford avoided traditional Tommy John surgery, instead undergoing the internal brace procedure. While there isn't a timeline for his return, the expectation is that Bradford will pitch sometime during the 2026 campaign. Considering Bradford didn't pitch in a game this season, Texas will likely be extra cautious in bringing him back.
