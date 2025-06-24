Cody Bradford Injury: Will undergo UCL surgery

Bradford will undergo season-ending surgery Wednesday to repair the UCL in his left elbow, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bradford had appeared close to beginning a rehab assignment, but the Rangers announced that the southpaw encountered a significant setback and will require surgery. It won't be known until the operation whether Bradford will need Tommy John surgery or an internal brace procedure. The latter would give him a better chance of contributing at some point next season, while the former could potentially knock him out until 2027.