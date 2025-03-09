Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cody Thomas headshot

Cody Thomas News: Cut from big-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

The Rangers reassigned Thomas to minor-league camp Sunday.

Thomas logged 78 plate appearances in the majors with the Athletics between the 2022 and 2023 seasons before spending the 2024 campaign in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball with the Orix Buffaloes. He returned stateside over the winter and joined the Rangers on a minor-league deal, but he fell short in his bid for a reserve outfield gig with the big club. The 30-year-old outfielder is likely to report to Triple-A Round Rock to begin the 2025 campaign.

Cody Thomas
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now