Colby Martin News: Traded to Marlins

The Blue Jays traded Martin to the Marlins on Tuesday in exchange for Robinson Pina, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Martin has spent most of 2025 with the Blue Jays' Single-A affiliate in Dunedin, where he turned in an impressive 1.61 ERA and 0.90 WHIP while striking out 29 batters in 22.1 innings. He received a promotion to High-A on Friday and will likely remain at that level upon joining the Marlins organization.