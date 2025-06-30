Menu
Colby Thomas headshot

Colby Thomas News: Not starting against righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 30, 2025

Thomas is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.

The Athletics summoned Thomas from Triple-A Las Vegas prior to their series opener versus the Rays, but the right-handed hitter is not in the lineup as Tampa sends righty Drew Rasmussen to the bump. There is not an obvious path to playing time for Thomas, so he may be relegated primarily to at-bats versus lefties for now.

Colby Thomas
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
