Colby Thomas News: Will be used in reserve role
Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said Monday that Thomas will be used primarily as a pinch hitter against left-handed relievers, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Thomas was called up Monday from Triple-A Las Vegas, but he looks set to operate as a fourth outfielder for the time being. Kotsay suggested that Thomas will have a chance to play his way into additional playing time, but fantasy managers should have low expectations for the rookie in the immediate future.
