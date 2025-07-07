Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Cole Miller headshot

Cole Miller News: Makes full recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 7, 2025

Miller (elbow) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out two across 1.2 innings Friday against Single-A San Jose.

Miller missed the 2024 campaign and half of 2025 while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He's since been given the green light to make his professional debut and is off to a bit of a shaky start at Single-A Stockton, giving up five runs (three earned) on 11 hits and one walk and striking out two across 5.2 frames.

Cole Miller
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now