Cole Paplham News: Activated, sent to High-A

Paplham (face) was assigned to High-A Fort Wayne on Thursday after being reinstated from Double-A San Antonio's 7-day injured list.

After suffering multiple facial fractures when he was struck by a comebacker in a Cactus League game back in late February, Paplham opened the season on San Antonio's IL. He was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on May 20, and after giving up one earned run in 4.2 innings over four appearances, he was moved to Fort Wayne on June 3. Since reporting to the Midwest League, Paplham has made four more appearances and has struck out six while allowing two earned runs on four hits and one walk in six innings. Though he'll stick around with Fort Wayne for the time being, Paplham could be advanced to San Antonio once the Double-A club has an opening in its bullpen.