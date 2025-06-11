Cole Ragans Injury: Hits IL with rotator cuff strain

The Royals placed Ragans on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a left rotator cuff strain.

Ragans last pitched Thursday, getting knocked around for five runs over three innings in St. Louis in his first start back from a groin injury. It's not clear whether he suffered the rotator cuff injury during that outing or sometime since then, but either way, it's an injury that will likely sideline him longer than the minimum 15 days. Ragans' move to the IL should extend rookie Noah Cameron's stay in the rotation.