Cole Ragans headshot

Cole Ragans Injury: Second opinion confirms strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 18, 2025

A second opinion Tuesday confirmed that Ragans has a rotator cuff strain in his left shoulder, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

It's been nearly two weeks since Ragans has thrown a ball, and now that his diagnosis has been confirmed, the Royals will keep him shut down for another two weeks before re-evaluating him. A clearer timeline for his return may emerge once he's cleared to begin a throwing program, but it seems unlikely that he'll be able to rejoin the rotation before the All-Star break. As long as Ragans is out, Noah Cameron's job as the fifth starter should be secure.

Cole Ragans
Kansas City Royals
