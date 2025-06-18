Cole Ragans Injury: Second opinion confirms strain
A second opinion Tuesday confirmed that Ragans has a rotator cuff strain in his left shoulder, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
It's been nearly two weeks since Ragans has thrown a ball, and now that his diagnosis has been confirmed, the Royals will keep him shut down for another two weeks before re-evaluating him. A clearer timeline for his return may emerge once he's cleared to begin a throwing program, but it seems unlikely that he'll be able to rejoin the rotation before the All-Star break. As long as Ragans is out, Noah Cameron's job as the fifth starter should be secure.
