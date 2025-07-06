Cole Ragans Injury: Should start throwing again Monday

Royals manager Matt Quatraro said that Ragans (shoulder) is likely to resume throwing Monday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

On the shelf since June 11 due to a left rotator cuff strain, Ragans has been barred from throwing for nearly a month while he's waited for the discomfort in his shoulder to subside. After a recent follow-up MRI on his shoulder revealed encouraging results, Ragans looks ready to begin the rehab process in earnest. Ragans still has several checkpoints to reach in his throwing program before he heads out on a rehab assignment, but if he can avoid any setbacks while ramping up, he could return from the 15-day injured list at some point in August.