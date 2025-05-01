Cole Ragans Injury: Throwing bullpen session Friday

Ragans (groin) will throw a bullpen session Friday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

A mild left groin strain kept Ragans from making his scheduled start Wednesday versus the Rays, but as long as he gets through Friday's bullpen session without issue, he'll rejoin the Royals' rotation Monday against the White Sox. Noah Cameron -- who started Wednesday in Ragans' place -- has already been sent back down to Triple-A Omaha, suggesting the club feels confident Ragans will be ready to go Monday, although Cameron could technically rejoin the big club that day if Ragans goes on the IL. However, all indications are that an IL stint for Ragans will not be necessary.