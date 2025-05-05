Cole Ragans News: Dominant in second win

Ragans (2-1) picked up the win Monday against the White Sox, allowing three hits and two walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out 11.

The Kansas City southpaw showed no ill effects of his recent groin injury, stymying the lowly Chicago lineup in this 94-pitch outing. Ragans generated an impressive 17 whiffs to match his season high in strikeouts with 11. After allowing an unsightly nine runs over seven innings across his two previous starts, Ragans lowered his ERA from 4.40 to 3.79 with this performance. The left-hander is currently slated to make his next start against the Red Sox at home this weekend.