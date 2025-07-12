Cole Sands News: Opening Saturday's game

Sands will serve as the Twins' opening pitcher for Saturday's game against the Pirates.

Since Bailey Ober (hip) joined Zebby Matthews (shoulder) and Pablo Lopez (shoulder) on the injured list earlier this month, the Twins have yet to settle on a new No. 5 starter. For the second straight turn through Ober's spot in the rotation, the Twins are opting for a bullpen day that will be led off by Sands, who previously tossed a scoreless frame in his most recent start last Saturday versus the Rays. Travis Adams pitched four innings in long relief in that contest and will likely be tasked with covering multiple frames once again Saturday after Sands exits the contest.