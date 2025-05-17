Cole Sands News: Picks up second save

Sands struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his second save of the season in a 3-0 win over the Brewers.

Jhoan Duran was unavailable after pitching Wednesday and Thursday, but manager Rocco Baldelli elected to use Griffin Jax in the eighth inning Friday against the top of Milwaukee's order before handing the ball to Sands for the ninth. Sands has earned his spot in Minnesota's high-leverage crew with a 2.55 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB through 17.2 innings on the season, but despite picking up two saves in the last three days -- his first came in the second game of Wednesday's twin bill after Duran had worked the matinee -- the 27-year-old righty still appears to be no higher than third in the pecking order for closing duties.