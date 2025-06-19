Cole Sulser News: Optioned to Durham
The Rays optioned Sulser to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Sulser made three appearances after being recalled from Triple-A last week, allowing one earned run while striking out four batters over 2.1 frames. He owns a 3.21 ERA through 14 MLB innings this season but will head back to the minors in favor of Connor Seabold, who will give the team another fresh arm to work with.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now