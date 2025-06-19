Cole Sulser News: Optioned to Durham

The Rays optioned Sulser to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Sulser made three appearances after being recalled from Triple-A last week, allowing one earned run while striking out four batters over 2.1 frames. He owns a 3.21 ERA through 14 MLB innings this season but will head back to the minors in favor of Connor Seabold, who will give the team another fresh arm to work with.