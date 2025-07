The Rangers optioned Winn to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday.

The right-hander surrendered four runs (three earned) in his past two outings and will lose his place on the big-league roster. Winn was unscored upon prior to that and has a 1.59 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 11:8 K:BB across 17 big-league innings this year, so he should be back with the Rangers before too long.