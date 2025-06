Young is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Young will exit the lineup for the first time since getting a call-up from Triple-A Tacoma on May 31. Jorge Polanco will step in at second base in place of Young, who went 8-for-36 (.222 average) with a 1:11 BB:K, three RBI and two runs in his first 10 MLB games.