Cole Young News: On bench against righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 15, 2025

Young is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

The left-handed-hitting Young sat out the last time the Mariners faced a southpaw starter (Eduardo Rodriguez) on Wednesday, but the rookie will now exit the lineup as the Guardians send a right-hander (Luis L. Ortiz) to the bump. Since getting promoted from Triple-A Tacoma on May 31, Young has slashed just .209/.227/.256 with a 2.3 percent walk rate and 24.4 percent strikeout rate over 45 plate appearances. Young's time as the Mariners' primary second baseman could soon come to an end if his bat doesn't begin heating up soon.

Cole Young
Seattle Mariners
