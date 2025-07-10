Cole Young News: Pops first career homer

Young went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Yankees.

The rookie second baseman hit the last of four Seattle long balls on the night, getting hold of a seventh-inning curveball from Jonathan Loaisiga and lofting it into the short porch at Yankee Stadium. It was Young's first career homer in the majors, and while the M's are being patient with the top prospect, his .234/.278/.299 slash line through his first 116 plate appearances suggest the keystone is a spot the team could look to upgrade at the trade deadline.