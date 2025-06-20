Coleman Crow Injury: Dealing with hip pain

Crow was placed on Triple-A Nashville's 7-day injured list Friday due to left hip pain, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The injury is deemed to be minor, as Crow is expected to miss just one start. He has spent the entire season with Double-A Biloxi but was recently promoted to Triple-A. Crow has a 4-0 record across 10 starts in Double-A with a 2.51 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 52:8 K:BB across 43 innings.