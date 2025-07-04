Colin Poche News: Gets minor-league deal from Mets
Poche signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Friday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.
Poche began the campaign in the Nationals organization before being DFA'd in early May and subsequently signing a minor-league deal with the Mets. The lefty reliever joined New York's big-league roster in late June and allowed two runs over two-thirds of an inning in his lone appearance before being designated for assignment again. Poche elected to become a free agent following that move, but he'll now return to the organization with the hope of getting another chance with the big club.
