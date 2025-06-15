Colin Rea News: Performs well in no-decision

Rea didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's extra-inning win over the Pirates, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk over six innings. He struck out four.

All of the runs against Rea came in the first inning, when he allowed singles to three of his first four batters faced. However, the 34-year-old rebounded with five scoreless frames to notch his third quality start of the campaign and complete six innings for the first time since May 12. Rea has allowed four or more runs in three of his last five appearances and has yielded a home run in seven of his last nine. On the year, he has a 3.84 ERA and a 52:18 K:BB across 68 innings. He's on track to face the Mariners next time out.