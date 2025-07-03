Colson Montgomery News: Headed to majors

Montgomery is expected to be recalled by the White Sox to make his major-league debut Friday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Montgomery was viewed as one of the top shortstop prospects in the league following a sensational 2023 season. He's struggled at Triple-A Charlotte for each of the last two years, but the White Sox are still ready to give him a chance to presumably take over as the starting shortstop beginning Friday. The move is not yet official, but the promotion will shake up the White Sox's infield, with Josh Rojas looking like a potential playing time loser.