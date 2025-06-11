Colson Montgomery News: Making first start since Thursday

Montgomery will start at shortstop and bat second for Triple-A Charlotte in Wednesday's game against Durham after having not played since last Thursday due to a hand injury, Dylan Barnas of FutureSox.com reports.

Montgomery has made some unfortunate luck on the injury front lately, but he's been able to avoid extended absences. After getting hit on the knee by a pitch in a May 30 game, Montgomery missed a few days before returning to the lineup June 4, only to get hit on the hand by another pitch in his second game back in action. The shortstop prospect needed just under a week off to heal up from the hand injury, but he should be ready to handle an everyday role for Charlotte moving forward. He's slashing .197/.287/.382 with seven home runs and two stolen bases over 171 plate appearances on the season for the Triple-A club.