Colson Montgomery headshot

Colson Montgomery News: Officially recalled to majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 4, 2025

Montgomery was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

A first-round pick in 2021, Montgomery has spent the past couple seasons at the Triple-A level, slashing .215/.319/.398 across 814 total plate appearances. He has put up 11 homers and a couple steals over 55 games this season and will now get his first look at the major-league level, presumably as the starting shortstop for Chicago. He replaces Vinny Capra on the active roster.

