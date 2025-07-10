Colt Emerson News: Adjustments paying off

Emerson is hitting .333 with three home runs, two steals and a 12:12 K:BB in his last 20 games for High-A Everett.

Emerson is slashing .265/.365/.411 with seven home runs, five steals and a 17.5 percent strikeout rate in 71 games for the AquaSox, but he's been making adjustments at the plate to better incorporate his lower half to get to more power while also introducing a toe-tap. Emerson's 51.4 percent groundball rate on the year is still something to monitor, but his stock is trending back up after a lengthy stretch where he struggled to hit for power.