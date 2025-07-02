Colt Keith News: Doubles twice in twin bill

Keith went 4-for-6 with two doubles, one RBI and one run scored across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

Keith tallied three hits in Game 1 and then added a pinch-hit RBI double in the sixth inning of Game 2. The 23-year-old is riding a modest five-game hitting streak and has hit safely in nine of his past 11 games overall, a stretch that includes five extra-base hits, six RBI and seven runs scored. For the season, he's slashing .258/.339/.418 with six home runs, 26 RBI and 36 runs scored across 257 plate appearances.