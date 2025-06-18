Menu
Colt Keith News: Sitting against lefty again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 18, 2025

Keith is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Keith will hit the bench for the third consecutive game, with the Tigers having faced left-handed starting pitchers in each of those contests. The 23-year-old has been getting steady playing time versus right-handed pitching of late at either designated hitter or in the corner infield, though Keith could be at risk of sitting more frequently in those matchups once Matt Vierling (shoulder) returns from the injured list.

