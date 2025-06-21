Colt Keith News: Smacks two-run homer late

Keith went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 14-8 loss to Tampa Bay.

It wasn't the most efficient night at the plate for Keith, but he managed to reduce the blowout with a two-run longshot to right field in the ninth inning. Keith has had an up-and-down 2025 campaign, but he has been better in June with a .279/.360/.488 slash line with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI in 50 plate appearances. He has yet to log a steal after swiping seven bags across 148 regular-season games in 2024.