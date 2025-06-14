Colton Cowser Injury: Out of lineup again Saturday

Cowser (soreness) isn't in the Orioles' starting lineup against the Angels on Saturday, but he is available off the bench, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Cowser will begin on the bench for the second straight day after colliding with the center field wall while playing defense Thursday. At this point, it doesn't seem that the outfielder is dealing with more than general soreness, and given his availability off the bench, an IL stint doesn't seem likely. Ramon Laureano is starting in left field in Cowser's stead Saturday while Ryan O'Hearn is patrolling right field.