Colton Cowser News: Delivers go-ahead homer
Cowser went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Rays.
Cowser has homered in three straight games. His long ball came in the sixth inning Thursday, giving the Orioles a lead they wouldn't relinquish. The outfielder is struggling a bit for consistency at the plate, but the power is there. He's posted a .210/.269/.532 slash line with six homers, 10 RBI, seven runs scored, two doubles and one stolen base over 67 plate appearances this season, but he could be held back by a 34.3 percent strikeout rate. He's avoided striking out in each of the last two games, but Cowser will need to continue improving his plate discipline without sacrificing power.
