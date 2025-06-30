Colton Cowser News: Goes yard in win

Cowser went 1-for-6 with a solo home run in Monday's 10-6 extra-innings win over the Rangers.

Cowser extended the Orioles' lead to 6-3 in the 10th inning, but the Rangers were able to counter in their half of the frame.The outfielder went 13-for-45 (.289) with four homers and 12 RBI over his last 12 games in June. For the season, he's at a .229/.295/.510 slash line with seven homers, 15 RBI, 13 runs and a stolen base across 105 plate appearances. He remains a significant source of power from the bottom half of the lineup.