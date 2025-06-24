Menu
Colton Cowser News: Taking seat Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 24, 2025

Cowser is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Cowser started the previous eight games and had a .943 OPS with three homers during that stretch, but he'll take a seat against Texas lefty Jacob Latz on Tuesday. Dylan Carlson, Cedric Mullins and Ramon Laureano will start from left to right in the outfield for Baltimore.

Baltimore Orioles
