Colton Gordon Injury: Headed for further evaluation

Gordon (3-2) took the loss after allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two across 5.2 innings Monday night against the Guardians. After the game, it was revealed that Gordon is being evaluated for a concussion after being struck by a comebacker in the top of the fifth inning, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Gordon managed to remain in the game after being struck by a line drive, but he'll understandably be sent for further evaluation after finishing out Monday's outing. He'll be considered day-to-day until the team has more information to share on his availability moving forward.