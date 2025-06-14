Colton Gordon News: Delivers first quality start Friday

Gordon (2-1) picked up the win in Friday's 10-3 rout of the Twins, giving up two runs on six hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out five.

The rookie southpaw produced his first career quality start on 102 pitches (67 strikes) -- in fact, it was the first time in six trips to the mound he's lasted at least six innings. Both runs off Gordon came on solo shots, and he's been taken deep six times in 30.2 innings to begin his big-league career, fueling a 4.70 ERA despite a sharp 30:4 K:BB. He's scheduled to make his next start on the road next week against the A's.