Colton Gordon News: Middling results against A's

Gordon allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and a walk while striking out four over five innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Thursday.

The long ball was again a problem for Gordon, who gave up solo home runs to Willie MacIver and Lawrence Butler in the second inning. This was the third time in four starts where Gordon has given up multiple homers, though he's done a decent job of limiting the damage when he can keep the ball down. He's yet to give up more than four runs in any start, but he's also pitched into the sixth inning just twice. He's at a 4.54 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 34:5 K:BB through 35.2 innings, and it's that sharp control that will eventually help him find success. Gordon has a tough matchup ahead, as his next start is projected to be at home versus the Phillies.