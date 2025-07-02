Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Colton Gordon headshot

Colton Gordon News: Settles for no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 2, 2025

Gordon did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing four runs on nine hits and two walks over 4.2 innings against the Rockies. He struck out three.

The right-hander gave up a first-inning homer to Hunter Goodman and went on to allow a season-high nine hits, but managed to limit the damage enough to help the Astros secure a win Tuesday. Gordon has been steady, if unspectacular, through nine starts this season, posting a 3-1 record with a 4.37 ERA and 1.41 WHIP over 45.1 innings.

Colton Gordon
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now