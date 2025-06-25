Colton Gordon News: Tosses five scoreless frames in win

Gordon (3-1) earned the win over Philadelphia on Wednesday, allowing four hits and striking out four batters over five scoreless innings.

Gordon demonstrated excellent control in the outing, throwing 57 of 80 pitches for strikes and issuing zero walks. That's been the strongest point of his rookie campaign -- he now has a 38:5 K:BB over 40.2 innings. Gordon finished Wednesday's appearance without giving up a run for the first time this season, lowering his ERA to 3.98. The southpaw has been better than that of late, allowing two or fewer earned runs in each of his past four starts and registering a 3-0 record during that span. He's in line to face the Rockies at Coors Field in his next outing.