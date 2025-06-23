Menu
Connor Gillispie News: Claimed by Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

June 23, 2025

The Twins claimed Gillispie off waivers from the Marlins on Monday and optioned him to Triple-A St. Paul, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

The 27-year-old has made six starts for the Marlins this season, posting an 8.65 ERA and 23:11 K:BB over 26 frames. Gillispie has experience as a starter and reliever, though it's not clear what role the Twins have planned for him. In any case, he'll provide some experienced pitching depth at St. Paul.

Connor Gillispie
Minnesota Twins
